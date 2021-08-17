How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (12-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .75 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox +101, Athletics -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 40-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s lineup has 141 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 24 homers.

The Athletics have gone 34-26 away from home. Oakland has a collective .237 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .315.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dallas Keuchel earned his eighth victory and Luis Robert went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Frankie Montas took his ninth loss for Oakland.