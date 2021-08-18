How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -189, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 41-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .420 this season. Eloy Jimenez leads the team with a mark of .662.

The Athletics are 34-27 on the road. Oakland has a collective .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .316.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-0. Reynaldo Lopez secured his second victory and Jake Lamb went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Chris Bassitt took his fourth loss for Oakland.