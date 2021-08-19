How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -162, Athletics +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will play on Thursday.

The White Sox are 42-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .332 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .367.

The Athletics are 34-28 on the road. Oakland is slugging .408 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-2. Garrett Crochet notched his third victory and Luis Robert went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Chicago. Paul Blackburn registered his first loss for Oakland.