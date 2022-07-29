How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (38-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-49, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -204, Athletics +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Chicago is 49-49 overall and 21-27 at home. The White Sox have a 30-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland is 21-29 on the road and 38-63 overall. The Athletics have a 25-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Sean Murphy has 11 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Elvis Andrus is 10-for-32 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (biceps), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)