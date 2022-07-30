MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Athletics bring win streak into matchup with the White Sox

Oakland Athletics (39-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-50, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -179, Athletics +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 49-50 overall and 21-28 in home games. The White Sox have a 39-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 22-29 record in road games and a 39-63 record overall. The Athletics have a 23-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 27 doubles and 11 home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has a .241 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 12-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (biceps), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)