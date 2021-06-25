 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.83 ERA, .83 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -191, Mariners +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The White Sox are 27-12 on their home turf. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Mariners are 15-21 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with an OBP of .353.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-4. Will Vest recorded his first victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Seattle. Matt Foster took his first loss for Chicago.

