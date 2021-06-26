MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.14 ERA, .99 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -196, Mariners +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox are 27-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Mariners are 16-21 on the road. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .217 batting average. J.P. Crawford leads the team with an average of .286.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Yusei Kikuchi earned his fifth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for Seattle. Carlos Rodon took his third loss for Chicago.