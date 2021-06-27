How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the White Sox Sunday.

The White Sox are 27-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Mariners are 16-21 on the road. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the MLB. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .353.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Yusei Kikuchi earned his fifth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for Seattle. Carlos Rodon registered his third loss for Chicago.