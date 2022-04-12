How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox start 3-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (2-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Matt Brash (0-0); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Mariners +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox slugged .422 with a .336 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a 4.30 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: day-to-day (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)