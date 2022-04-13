MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games a season ago. The White Sox pitching staff averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.9 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Mariners slugged .385 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)