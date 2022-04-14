How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Mariners look to avoid series sweep against the White Sox

Seattle Mariners (2-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-1)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, seven strikeouts); White Sox: Jimmy Lambert (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -112, Mariners -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox pitching staff had a collective 3.73 ERA last season while averaging 10.2 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .688 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (left ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (lower back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)