How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 2.57 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.37 ERA, .88 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -111, Rays -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Carlos Rodon. Rodon pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against Detroit.

The White Sox are 25-11 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Rays are 23-10 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.31, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.63.