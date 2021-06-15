How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -114, Rays -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 25-12 on their home turf. Chicago ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .253 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Rays are 24-10 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.29, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 3.63.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. J.P. Feyereisen earned his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Lance Lynn registered his second loss for Chicago.