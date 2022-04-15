 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Chicago, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Rays visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (4-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-2)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -141, Rays +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game series.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox batted .256 as a team in the 2021 season with a .758 OPS.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 on the road last season. The Rays pitching staff put up a 3.67 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

