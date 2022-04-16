 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Rays aim to break slide in game against the White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (4-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Rays +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games last season. The White Sox scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 3.9 in the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Rays averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 222 home runs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

