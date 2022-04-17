 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Rays aim to break 4-game skid, play the White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (4-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-2)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, two strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -110, Rays -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox pitching staff put up a 3.73 ERA collectively last season while averaging 10.2 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

