How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
