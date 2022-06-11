MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox play the Rangers leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (26-31, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 1.56 ERA, .97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -147, Rangers +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 27-29 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. The White Sox are 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 26-31 record overall and a 13-15 record in road games. The Rangers have a 15-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Corey Seager has six doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)