How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers Spring Training Game. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers

In the Chicago area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream White Sox games all season long.

If you are a Rangers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Southwest (soon to be Bally Sports Southwest) all season long, you will need a subscription to subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

White Sox 2021 Preview

