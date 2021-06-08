How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available to stream with a Free Trial of Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.98 ERA, .81 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)
LINE: White Sox -155, Blue Jays +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dylan Cease. Cease threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.
The White Sox are 23-10 in home games in 2020. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .340. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.
The Blue Jays are 17-14 in road games. Toronto has slugged .440, good for the best mark in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .662 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.
