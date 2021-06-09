How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. White Sox games are also available to stream on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -150, Blue Jays +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 24-10 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Blue Jays have gone 17-15 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .335.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Garrett Crochet recorded his second victory and Andrew Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Trent Thornton registered his second loss for Toronto.