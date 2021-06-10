How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options
On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. White Sox games can also be streamed on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
LINE: White Sox +100, Blue Jays -117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Toronto.
The White Sox are 24-11 in home games in 2020. Chicago ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .253 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the club with an average of .305.
The Blue Jays have gone 18-15 away from home. Toronto has hit 85 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 18, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.
