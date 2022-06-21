How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Vaughn leads White Sox against the Blue Jays following 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (38-29, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-33, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -132, White Sox +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Andrew Vaughn had four hits against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Chicago is 32-33 overall and 14-17 at home. The White Sox have gone 15-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 38-29 record overall and a 17-15 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 23-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 16-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles, 17 home runs and 41 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .319 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (side), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)