 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Ghosted Apple TV+

How to Watch Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ree Winter

Apparently, even incredibly attractive former superheroes can get ghosted. In Apple TV+’s new romance and adventure movie “Ghosted,” Cole, a down-to-earth guy played by Chris Evans, finds himself quickly smitten by the enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas), yet discovers that she is a covert agent whose life is far more dangerous than what he bargained for. With no time for a second date, the two are taken on an overseas mission to prevent a global crisis when the movie premieres on Friday, April 21. You can watch Ghosted with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’

About Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’

After starring in “Knives Out” and reuniting in “The Gray Man,” Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up once again in the upcoming action romantic comedy “Ghosted.” Initial casting had Scarlett Johansson slated as the female lead opposite Evans. Due to scheduling conflicts, Johansson was forced to step down and de Armas was brought in as her replacement as the female romantic interest in the movie.

From the start, Cole is smitten with Sadie and eagerly mentions her to his family shortly after their serendipitous first date. His efforts to keep the relationship alive are initially successful until Sadie suddenly vanishes without a trace. No matter how many times Cole reaches out, he hears nothing back. Eventually, Cole resolves to go after her, so he embarks on a mission to locate her in London.

Can you watch Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’ for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Ghosted on Apple TV+.

Can you watch Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’ offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Ghosted and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’?

You can watch Ghosted on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’ Trailer

  • Ghosted

    April 21, 2023

    Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.