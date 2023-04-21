How to Watch Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Movie ‘Ghosted’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Apparently, even incredibly attractive former superheroes can get ghosted. In Apple TV+ ’s new romance and adventure movie “Ghosted,” Cole, a down-to-earth guy played by Chris Evans, finds himself quickly smitten by the enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas), yet discovers that she is a covert agent whose life is far more dangerous than what he bargained for. With no time for a second date, the two are taken on an overseas mission to prevent a global crisis when the movie premieres on Friday, April 21. You can watch Ghosted with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

After starring in “Knives Out” and reuniting in “The Gray Man,” Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up once again in the upcoming action romantic comedy “Ghosted.” Initial casting had Scarlett Johansson slated as the female lead opposite Evans. Due to scheduling conflicts, Johansson was forced to step down and de Armas was brought in as her replacement as the female romantic interest in the movie.

From the start, Cole is smitten with Sadie and eagerly mentions her to his family shortly after their serendipitous first date. His efforts to keep the relationship alive are initially successful until Sadie suddenly vanishes without a trace. No matter how many times Cole reaches out, he hears nothing back. Eventually, Cole resolves to go after her, so he embarks on a mission to locate her in London.

