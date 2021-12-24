 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC

How to Watch Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

Unable to make Christmas Eve mass this year? Join Pope Francis from the Vatican live on NBC instead! Here’s how you can watch the 2021 service live on NBC.

How to Watch Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis Live Without Cable

Background

Since 2013, Pope Francis has commenced “Midnight Mass” from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Rome, and NBC has been the broadcast home to Midnight Mass for decades. This year’s edition will no doubt be inspiring, optimistic, and empowering.

The Vatican checks people’s temperatures as they enter St. Peter’s Basilica, requires everyone to wear masks, and has arranged seating to keep distance between people.

How to Stream Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Midnight Mass; December 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.