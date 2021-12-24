How to Watch Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Unable to make Christmas Eve mass this year? Join Pope Francis from the Vatican live on NBC instead! Here’s how you can watch the 2021 service live on NBC.

How to Watch Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis Live Without Cable

When: Friday, Dec. 24, at 11:30 PM ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Background

Since 2013, Pope Francis has commenced “Midnight Mass” from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Rome, and NBC has been the broadcast home to Midnight Mass for decades. This year’s edition will no doubt be inspiring, optimistic, and empowering.

The Vatican checks people’s temperatures as they enter St. Peter’s Basilica, requires everyone to wear masks, and has arranged seating to keep distance between people.

How to Stream Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican with Pope Francis live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options