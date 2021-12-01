 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The annual tradition returns once again, as NBC broadcasts the Christmas tree lighting live from Rockefeller Center. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC’s presentation of the event, will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Rob Thomas, and The Radio City Rockettes. You can officially kick off the Christmas season this Wednesday, December 1, starting at 8 PM ET on NBC.

How to Watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center LIVE Without Cable on NBC

Background

Since 1931, Rockefeller Center has played host to an annual Christmas tree lighting, where festive Christmas lovers from across the country come together to officially kick off Christmas. This year’s tree is coming from Maryland, making the 145-mile trip just in time for the event. It will be adorned with over 50,000 Christmas lights and will be topped by a Swarovski crystal star.

How to Stream Christmas in Rockefeller Center for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

The History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

