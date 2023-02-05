How to Watch ‘Chyna: Wrestling with Demons’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you were a professional wrestling fan in the early 2000s, there’s no doubt that you are well-versed in the history of the WWF/WWE’s Attitude Era. One of the most impactful and historic figures of that period in pro wrestling history was Chyna, the woman once known as “The Ninth Wonder of the World.” The new film “Chyna: Wrestling with Demons,” will explore her career and the tragedies that led to her untimely death in 2016. The documentary premieres on Reelz on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch Reelz with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM .

About 'Chyna: Wrestling with Demons'

Joanie Lauer, also known as “Chyna,” was a professional wrestler who broke barriers during her time in the WWF. She stood 5-foot-10 and was as muscular as many of her male colleagues. Despite having become a nearly household name wrestling (and defeating) men, her WWF career came to an end in 2001 when the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract.

After a few stints in other wrestling promotions over the next few years, her in-ring career ended and Chyna’s mental health took a downturn, leading to over a decade of arrests, drug addiction, and TMZ appearances until her tragic death in 2016.

“Chyna: Wrestling with Demons” is the story of the human being behind the legend of the squared circle. It takes a deep dive into a woman who just wanted to be loved and respected as she was during the heights of her career, and the resilience she showed as she struggled with the dark turns her life took. Whether or not you’re a fan of wrestling, this is a deeply human story that will invoke a wide variety of emotions.

