How to Watch ‘Ciao Alberto’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
In honor of the upcoming Disney+ Day, the streaming service is releasing “Ciao Alberto” a special Pixar short sequel to the hit movie, “Luca.” “Ciao Alberto” will be available to stream beginning Friday, November 12. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Ciao Alberto’
- When: Friday, November 12
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘Ciao Alberto’
The new Pixar short features some of the beloved “Luca” characters and focuses on Alberto Scorfano. While Luca is at school, Alberto is warming up to living in Portorosso. He’s now working with Massimo, the fisherman. Alberto strives to impress Massimo, but it may not be such an easy task.
In the trailer for “Ciao Alberto,’ Alberto sends a postcard to Luca to update him on his new life. Alberto even refers to himself as “the greatest fisherman in the world.” Later in the sneak peek, Alberto delivers fish to people in the village, plays soccer with the children, and makes tomato sauce for Massimo.
McKenna Harris directed and Matt DeMartini produced the newest Pixar Animations Studios’ short.
Can You Watch ‘Ciao Alberto’ on Disney+ For Free?
On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Ciao Alberto?’
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.