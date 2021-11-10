 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Ciao Alberto’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

In honor of the upcoming Disney+ Day, the streaming service is releasing “Ciao Alberto” a special Pixar short sequel to the hit movie, “Luca.” “Ciao Alberto” will be available to stream beginning Friday, November 12. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Ciao Alberto’

About ‘Ciao Alberto’

The new Pixar short features some of the beloved “Luca” characters and focuses on Alberto Scorfano. While Luca is at school, Alberto is warming up to living in Portorosso. He’s now working with Massimo, the fisherman. Alberto strives to impress Massimo, but it may not be such an easy task.

In the trailer for “Ciao Alberto,’ Alberto sends a postcard to Luca to update him on his new life. Alberto even refers to himself as “the greatest fisherman in the world.” Later in the sneak peek, Alberto delivers fish to people in the village, plays soccer with the children, and makes tomato sauce for Massimo.

McKenna Harris directed and Matt DeMartini produced the newest Pixar Animations Studios’ short.

disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service that offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

Can You Watch ‘Ciao Alberto’ on Disney+ For Free?

While Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the service, if you are an Xbox Game Pass Subscriber, you can get a 1-Month Free Trial for a limited time. You can also choose to sign up for Disney+ for $7.99 a month, or for a better value, subscribe to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month.

On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Ciao Alberto?’

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

