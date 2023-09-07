 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Cincinnati Bengals CBS ESPN Fox Paramount Plus NBC Peacock Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals season is here at last! The Bengals lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship game, but they’ll bring their talents to CBS, Fox, ESPN, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video this year to see if they can’t take the next step. Will they succeed? Find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals Season

About 2023 Cincinnati Bengals Season

The Bengals survived a scare already this preseason, as an injury sidelined star quarterback Joe Burrow for most of training camp. Burrow looks to be ready for Week 1, and will likely re-establish his chemistry with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as quickly as possible. The AFC North looks more formidable than ever, but the Bengals won’t be intimidated as they try to make it back to the playoffs.

NFL flexible scheduling rules kick in during Week 5 this season. Check out the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns CBS
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens CBS
Sept. 25 3 8:15 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams (“MNF”) ESPN
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Tennessee Titans FOX
Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals FOX
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks CBS
Oct. 22 7 BYE
Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers CBS
Nov. 5 9 8:20 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans CBS
Nov. 16 11 8:15 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens (“TNF”) Prime Video
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers CBS
Dec. 4 13 8:15 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars (“MNF”) ESPN
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts CBS
Dec. 17 15 TBD vs. Minnesota Vikings TBD
Dec. 23 16 4:30 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Dec. 31 17 4:25 p.m. @ Kansas City Chiefs CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Cleveland Browns TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, Cincinnati-area fans should have no trouble finding the Bengals on local and cable channels this season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN+?

No. Although the Bengals play on “MNF” twice this season, neither game is slated to appear on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Hulu + Live TV?

For sure, Hulu + Live TV carries all the channels needed to stream the Bengals in the Cincinnati area.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Paramount+?

Every time the Bengals play on CBS this season, they’ll be available to stream in the same market on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Peacock?

Yes, the Bengals play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 on “Sunday Night Football.” Both games will be available to stream on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Prime Video?

Yes, when the Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Sling TV?

Not many, since Sling TV doesn’t carry local broadcast channels in Cincinnati. However, any games appearing on ESPN will be available through Sling Orange.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Bengals or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV will offer every channel needed to stream the Cincinnati Bengals in their home market this year.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
ESPN---
Fox---
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Deep-Dive into the 2023 Cincinatti Bengals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.