How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Week 3 Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. The game is airing exclusively on KABC and WKRC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati the game is streaming on WKRC, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KABC, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Cincinnati Locals WKEF (ABC/22 - Dayton)

WSYX (ABC/6 - Columbus)

WDRB (FOX/41 - Louisville)

WDKY (FOX/56 - Lexington)

WOHL (ABC/35 - Lima OH) Los Angeles Locals KSWB (FOX/5 - San Diego)

KJZZ (14 - Salt Lake City)

KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield)

KFRE (CW/59 - Fresno)

KEYT (ABC/3 - Santa Barbara)

KPSP (CBS/2 - Palm Springs)

KNSN (21 - Reno)

KOAT (True Crime/7.3 - Albuquerque)

KHON (CW/2.2 - Honolulu)

Can you stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan”, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month (ONLY $17.50). You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can You Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Preview: Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl between the two teams Thursday, putting an early end to their joint practice session.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to the final free-for-all. Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it.”

Any punishment for the brawl would have to be issued by the Rams and Bengals because the NFL doesn’t impose discipline for conduct at practice, a league official told The Associated Press.

Things got chippy in the middle of the second day of the joint practice, when Cincinnati offensive lineman La’el Collins blocked Donald as quarterback Joe Burrow completed a long pass to Ja’Marr Chase. On the next play, Collins scuffled with linebacker Leonard Floyd, ripping off the defender’s helmet and tossing it.

Collins was involved in another scuffle before the final sideline-clearing fight.

The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game on Saturday night in Cincinnati.

In 2019, the Browns’ Myles Garrett was suspended six games for using his helmet to smash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head during a regular-season game.