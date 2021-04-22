How to Stream Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Online on April 22, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

