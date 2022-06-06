How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-35, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati is 10-15 at home and 18-35 overall. The Reds have a 5-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 26-29 record overall and a 12-13 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 15-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .251 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)