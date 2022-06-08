MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Diamondbacks aim to stop skid in game against the Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-35, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Diamondbacks +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to stop their four-game losing streak with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 12-15 record in home games and a 20-35 record overall. The Reds are 16-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona is 12-15 on the road and 26-31 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 13-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has eight doubles and 14 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with six doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .204 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)