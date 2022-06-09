How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 4 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-36, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati is 12-16 in home games and 20-36 overall. The Reds are 11-25 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Arizona has a 27-31 record overall and a 13-15 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 17-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 13 doubles, five home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .266 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 12-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks seventh on the Diamondbacks with a .268 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. Josh Rojas is 9-for-34 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.17 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (lower back), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (achilles), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)