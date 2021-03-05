How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Game Online: Live Stream, TV Channels

On Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST, the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In the Cincinnati market, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Ohio), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Reds and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option