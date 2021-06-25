MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday.

The Reds are 17-16 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Braves are 15-19 in road games. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .312 is fourteenth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .392.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Tony Santillan earned his first victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Cincinnati. Jesse Chavez registered his first loss for Atlanta.

Live TV Streaming Option