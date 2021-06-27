 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -156, Braves +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will square off on Sunday.

The Reds are 18-17 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .348.

The Braves have gone 16-20 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .422, good for third in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .588 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-1. Luis Castillo recorded his third victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Ian Anderson took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

