How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Braves on home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (44-33, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-49, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -261, Reds +214; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves looking to break their eight-game home slide.

Cincinnati has a 12-23 record at home and a 26-49 record overall. The Reds are 20-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 44-33 overall and 20-16 on the road. The Braves have a 36-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 16 home runs while slugging .528. Tommy Pham is 8-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 12 home runs, 43 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .253 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .269 batting average, 7.45 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)