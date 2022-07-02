How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Swanson leads Braves against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Atlanta Braves (45-33, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (3-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -173, Reds +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds after Dansby Swanson had four hits on Friday in a 9-1 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati has a 26-50 record overall and a 12-24 record in home games. Reds hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Atlanta has a 45-33 record overall and a 21-16 record in road games. The Braves rank second in MLB play with 118 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 14 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 10-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Swanson has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .269 batting average, 7.76 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.95 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)