How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds look to break skid in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (46-33, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -156, Reds +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four in a row.

Cincinnati has a 12-25 record at home and a 26-51 record overall. The Reds are 15-39 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Atlanta has a 22-16 record on the road and a 46-33 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer is fourth on the Reds with a .284 batting average, and has 16 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 39 RBI. Nick Senzel is 13-for-31 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .259 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (left hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)