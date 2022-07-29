How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (50-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-60, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-7, 6.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 38-60 record overall and a 22-31 record in home games. The Reds have gone 21-47 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore has a 50-49 record overall and a 21-29 record in road games. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.91.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 13-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)