MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or MASN

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (51-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Orioles -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati has gone 22-32 at home and 38-61 overall. The Reds have a 26-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 22-29 record on the road and a 51-49 record overall. The Orioles have an 18-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)