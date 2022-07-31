MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds and Orioles square off with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (51-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 6.15 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.73 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 39-61 overall and 23-32 at home. The Reds are 28-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 22-30 in road games and 51-50 overall. The Orioles are 18-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 43 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Jonathan India is 12-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .256 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)