MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Red Sox try to sweep 2-game series against the Reds

Boston Red Sox (72-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-90, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0); Reds: Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 5-3.

Cincinnati is 29-44 at home and 58-90 overall. The Reds have a 37-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston is 72-75 overall and 35-38 on the road. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with 12 home runs while slugging .384. Aristides Aquino is 8-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 39 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 84 RBI for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .203 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: day-to-day (undisclosed), Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)