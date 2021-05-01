How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Saturday. Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 9.47 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) and Reds: Luis Castillo (1-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Reds are 6-4 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with an OBP of .414.

The Cubs are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .412.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-6. Wade Miley notched his third victory and Joey Votto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Jake Arrieta took his third loss for Chicago.