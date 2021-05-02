 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Cincinnati and Chicago will face off on Sunday. Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 1.40 ERA, .97 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Reds are 6-5 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 38 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 7-10 in division play. The Chicago offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Rex Brothers earned his first victory and Nico Hoerner went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Luis Castillo took his third loss for Cincinnati.

