How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (3-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -159, Cubs +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Reds are 19-12 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Jesse Winker leads them with 19, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Cubs are 19-17 against division opponents. Chicago has hit 107 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-1. Tyler Mahle recorded his fourth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Jake Arrieta registered his fifth loss for Chicago.