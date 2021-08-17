 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-42 in road games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Fleming secured his 10th victory and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey took his 12th loss for Baltimore.

