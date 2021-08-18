How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -310, Cubs +245; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 32-28 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .433 this season. Max Schrock leads the team with a mark of .578.

The Cubs have gone 22-41 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Ian Happ leads the team with a mark of .186.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-1. Kyle Hendricks earned his 14th victory and Happ went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.