How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-